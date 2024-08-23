Do Poetry! WORD Christchurch Festival 2024

WORD Christchurch Festival starts next week (27 August to 1 September). If you are a poetry fan, here's a lineup of things you might enjoy.

The Poetry Machine at Tūranga.

You might encounter poems at Ōtautahi is Flash in The Crossing.

The most excellent poet Tayi Tibble will feature in a range of events.

Tuesday 27 August

The Frontline Ōtautahi Grand Slam Christchurch’s Inter-High School Poetry Slam.

Wednesday 28 August

The Frontline Ōtautahi Grand Slam Christchurch’s Inter-High School Poetry Slam.

Poet Grace Yee appears with novelist Emma Ling Sidnam will talk together in Chinese Fish and Backwaters.

Voices of Ōtākaro a special chamber presentation with musicians from UC Music and Christchurch Symphony Orchestra and the poetry of Mary Oliver and Federico García Lorca, local texts from the Ōtākaro River Trail and more, brought to life by vocalists Zara Ballara, Naomi Ferguson and Yumeka Hildreth. With compositions by Reuben de Lautour and Mahini-Ina Kingi-Kaui, David Roitstein and George Crumb, under the musical direction of Professor Mark Menzies.

Thursday 29 August

Ahakoa He Iti He Pounamu: A Poetry Reading featuring Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe, Becky Manawatu (Ngāi Tahu), Tusiata Avia, Isla Huia (Te Āti Haunui a-Pāpārangi, Uenuku), Jessica Hinerangi (Ngāruahine, Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāpuhi) and Talia Marshall (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne o Wairau, Ngāti Rārua, Ngāti Takihiku). Hosted by Tayi Tibble (Te Whānau ā Apanui/Ngāti Porou).

Friday 30 August

Ideal Home Noise: sees Vera Ellen and Amelia Murray aka Fazerdaze talk songwriting.

Claudia Jardine's Late Night Poetry hour Claudia Jardine celebrates her seventh poetry hour as the emcee of what was formerly known as Ray Shipley’s Late Night Poetry Hour with four astounding poets. Starring Faith Wilson, romesh dissanayake, Airini Beautrais and Robert Sullivan (Ngāpuhi, Kāi Tahu).

Saturday 31 August

There are often some wonderful poetry zines at Zinefest.

Te Rōpū Toikupu o Aotearoa New Zealand Poetry Society Presents . . . Readings from the locals. Editor of a fine line magazine Gail Ingram curates a diverse list of New Zealand Poetry Society poets from the Canterbury region – Contemporary Aotearoa poetry at its best.

Confluence Daisy Speaks hosts, and the Judah Band will be in residence with their infectious grooves and warm soul. Witness the talent of Tayi Tibble (Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou), Isla Huia (Te Āti Haunui a-Pāpārangi, Uenuku), Faith Wilson and special rangatahi guests, and celebrate this lineup of special talent as they heat up The Piano.

Homecoming Poems LIVE Spoken word meets gig theatre in this intimate retelling of personal histories tied to Ōtautahi Christchurch. A study and reflections of leaving and coming home told through a Queer and Chinese lens. A homecoming as a homo-coming. Originally commissioned as a poetry short film by Going West Literary Festival, Homecoming Poems: Live is a reimagined and expanded poetry performance by Nathan Joe, complemented by a live score with deconstructed club music by Bea Gladding (aka Mr Meaty Boy).

Sunday 1 September

There's a workshop on writing nature poetry for the 21st century with award-winning poet and teacher Gail Ingram.

Tuesday 10 to Friday 13 September

From 10 to 13 September, The Savage Coloniser Show written by Tusiata Avia MNZM and directed by Anapela Polatava’ivao ONZM will stun crowds at the new Black Box Theatre.

Poetry in Ōtautahi Christchurch

Visiting for WORD? Go down to The Terraces and see the poetry on the banks by Apirana Taylor. There are literary sculptures in Christchurch's Avon River precinct. The panels display excerpts from works by prominent authors Apirana Taylor, John Deans, Wiremu Te Uki and David Eggleton.

Wander further afield and see Ōtākaro to Victoria nā Hinemoana Baker at a mini-park at 108 Victoria Street.

