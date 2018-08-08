The winners of the Dr Seuss Creation – A Family Challenge

We ran an exciting competition during June and July this year. Entrants made artworks, and were in to win a family pass to The Cat in the Hat at the beautiful Isaac Theatre Royal on Tuesday 9 October. Thanks for your great mahi. The judge reports the entries were outstanding and creative.

Winners

We are happy to announce the winners. Every winner will receive a copy of “The Cat in the Hat” as well as their main prize of a Family Pass to The Cat in the Hat Show at the Isaac Theatre Royal.

Pat, Felix, Tiffany, Louise, Ngaio - age(s) 79, 55, 53, 49, 11

Glenn, Angela, Benjamin, and Millie - age(s) 28, 25, 3, 1

Daisy - age 10 years

Finalists

Each finalist receives receive a $30 Westfield voucher.

Mia - age 6 years

Emily - age 2 years 11 months

Ben and Katrina - ages 8 and 45

Sophie - age 8 years

Gisele and Gabriel - ages 6 and 4

Special Prize Winner

Rose has won an Orana Park Family Pass!

Photos

View photos from the Dr Seuss Creation - A Family Challenge. We will be adding all entrants to this collection, but at the moment just the finalists and winners are included.