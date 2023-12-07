Elmer Elephant: Picturing Canterbury

Chorus utility box featuring “Elmer Elephant” by Haruko Furukawa at 2 Hazeldean Road, Addington. Commissioned as part of the Chorus Cabinet Art programme.

Artist's note: I read Elmer (elephant) which is the picture book write by David McKee. Only Elmer Elephant is suffering by his different colour and tries to be the same colour as everyone else but realises that he can be loved by everyone. It is a wonderful book that makes you realise it’s wonderful to accept each other’s differences . I believe that respect for diversity and individuality in today's world will lead to world peace.

