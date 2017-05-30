Gareth Farr – Warriors From Pluto – free online New Zealand music

Next on the New Zealand Music month playlist is Warriors From Pluto, featuring the NZSO Chamber Orchestra with Marc Taddei, Strike Percussion and Deborah Wai Kapohe performing the music of Gareth Farr.

Dynamic, lyrical, percussive and rhythmic, this recording features five works performed by the NZSO Chamber Orchestra with percussion ensemble Strike.

The powerful and beautiful voice of soprano Deborah Wai Kapohe also features on this album. Includes Farr's Naga Baba, Te Parenga, Warriors from Pluto, Nga Tai Hurihuri, and Time and Tide.

This album (and over 130,000 more) is available online for free from anywhere with your library card number and PIN.