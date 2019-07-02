Kanopy is here!

We are so excited to introduce you to our latest eResource Kanopy! Kanopy is an online video streaming service with a great collection of award-winning independent, international, classic films, and documentaries. It's free with your library card number and password / PIN.

There is a huge collection of films to choose from including top New Zealand titles like Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Waru.

Kanopy Kids features movies and shows aimed at kids. Check out shows related to favourite books like Don't let the pigeon drive the bus! Don't worry about your kids viewing inappropriate material, there are parental controls to limit what they can view.

Set up your Kanopy account and watch 10 movies a month for free!

Playlists

Want some ideas of what to watch? Christchurch movie lovers pick their favourites on Kanopy: