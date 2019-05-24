Learn English online with eResources

Are you new to New Zealand and new to English, or do you know someone who needs to improve their English? Christchurch City Libraries has some great new online products for you. All you need to get started is your Library Card and PIN.

Road to IELTS

Road to IELTS is a self-study course to help you prepare for the IELTS exam, there are two courses - Road to IELTS: General and Road to IELTS: Academic.

Clear Pronunciation

We also have Clear Pronunciation, a new eResource to help you with more natural sounding English. This course has two parts, sounds and speech. Start with part 1 sounds, and learn to recognise and produce vowels, consonants and diphthongs accurately and to tell them apart. Then move on to part 2, speech where you can learn to put the sounds of English together in natural speech.

English for Health Professionals

If you work in the Health sector and English isn't your first language you may find English for Health Professionals useful. There are two courses - one for Nurses, and one for Doctors. Both have 6 modules which will help with communicating with patients and medical colleagues.

Find more

Christchurch City Libraries has a great selection of eResources for those learning languages, whether it's English or another language.