Learning about computers: 50 years ago this month

A very early computer class at school in 1971!

Technology changes rapidly, how does this 1971 scene compare to your school computer experience? This computer was state of the art at the time! The PDP-8/e was a minicomputer designed by the Digital Equipment Corporation that was launched about August 1970.

These negative strips are just some of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are currently over 4,500 negatives and 5,400 prints to explore in this particular collection.

