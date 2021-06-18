As the Wild Ōtautahi exhibition has come to a close, I am more inspired and hopeful than ever. Creating this exhibition opened my eyes to the valuable work that our talented colleagues at the Parks are doing to increase awareness and passion of the young generations for all things wild.

Connect. Engage. Empower. Protect. These are the principals Education Programme Team at CCC Parks follows in everything they do. Their team leader Pete Johnson told me about free Learning Through Action programmes. His team has been offering these programmes to school children for over two decades.

"The programmes cater for students from Year 0 through to Year 13, are offered all year round, and cover a wide range of learning areas including sustainability, climate change, biodiversity, geology, waste management, water conservation, civil defence, local government and youth voice. Kaitiakitanga and sustainability themes are woven through the place-based learning, encouraging tamariki to learn about the environment, in the environment."

"Tamariki explore wild and wondrous places in and around Ōtautahi. The relevant and authentic learning experiences help to acknowledge the past, embrace the present, and plan for the future protection and enhancement of our precious biodiversity."

Mā te taiao kia rauora ai tōu oranga. Let nature in, strengthen your wellbeing.

