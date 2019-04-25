Macbeth performance at Papanui High School: Picturing Canterbury

Macbeth performance at Papanui High School. Christchurch Star Archive. In copyright. CCL-StarP-01011A.

Macbeth performance at Papanui High School. 30 July 1987.

Students at Papanui High School performing in their version of William Shakespeare's Macbeth. Students are, from left, Rochelle Meggitt (witch 3), Robert Crossen (Banquo), Tracy Denhard (witch 2) and Raquel Lewis (witch 1).

Do you have any photographs of Shakespeare performances in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries