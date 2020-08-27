Mairehau High School pupils in the new gymnasium: Picturing Canterbury

A pupil at Mairehau High School during a somersault over a row of seven other pupils in the new gymnasium at the school. Other pupils and spectators are visible in the background. 6 November 1967.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

