National Poetry Day – Friday 26 August 2022

National Poetry Day is celebrating its 25th birthday this year.

Blackout Poetry at New Brighton Library - 13 to 21 August

To warm up your poetic muscles, try Blackout Poetry at New Brighton Library from Saturday 13 August to Sunday 21 August.

Spring: Breakdown, Breakthrough - Thursday 25 August 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Foundation Cafe, Tūranga

As we approach the sense of change that a new season brings, many of our established and promising new poets give us their takes on some of the big issues of our time, such as pandemics, climate crisis, war in Europe, and the rising cost of living. There will be two sets of poets on the night, the ‘Breakdown’ part that will consist of more established poets. This includes the multi-award winning Gail Ingram (Contents Under Pressure), Greek-New Zealand poet Vana Manasiādis (The Grief Almanac, a sequel), film-maker, writer, and photographer Ciaran Fox, Philip Armstrong (winner of the won the Kathleen Grattan Award for Sinking lessons), Claudia Jardine (The Temple of Your Girl), and Anna Heraskina Foster (Ukrainian-born award-winning poet). The second ‘Breakthrough’ set will feature the budding talents of Elizabeth Ayrey, Lucy Barge, Amelia Kirkness, and Sarah-Kate Simons. All this is brought to you by the Canterbury Poets Collective, NZ Poetry Day, the New Zealand Poetry Society and Takahē magazine, and will be hosted on the night by the fabulous poet and performer RIkthemost.

Free, bookings through Foundation Café, ground floor, Tūranga (03) 365 0308

National Poetry Fun Day - Friday 26 August 3.30pm to 5pm at the library at Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre

We will be writing haikus and putting them on our very own badge using our badge maker. Create a 'Poem in your Pocket' to share with the community. Make your own magnetic poetry for your fridge. Have a go at Blackout Poetry. Make some silly poems on our iPads and write your creation on our glass wall with some cool paint pens!

This session is suitable for ages 8 to 13 years. Free, bookings required.

Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day

Phantom Billstickers National Poetry Day is a one-day celebration of New Zealand poetry run each year since 1997. In 2022 it will take place on Friday 26 August.

Browse New Zealand poetry in our collection

Here are some New Zealand poetry books published in 2022, and a selection of the choice titles they contain.





















Aotearoa poetry in your whare - Friday 26 August is New Zealand's National Poetry Day in 2022. Here are poetry eBooks for you to borrow.





















