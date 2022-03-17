Open Christchurch 2022 – Step inside? Love!

Are you an architectural tyre kicker? A design sticky beak? Your weekend of exploration Open Christchurch is back on Saturday 30 April and Sunday 1 May 2022:

Last year's Open Christchurch saw 12,500 visits to 46 open buildings. The 2022 programme presented by Te Pūtahi Centre for Architecture and City Making gives you the chance to step inside some of Christchurch's most interesting and beautiful spaces. There's contemporary, mid-century, Gothic Revival, Arts and Crafts, and more. Most places are free for the public to explore, but there are some bookings-only, limited-access private residences for the highly reasonable rate of $5 plus booking fee. My hot tip - check the tours that require booking and if any of them take your fancy, get on to it right away! They WILL book out. Open Christchurch also features expert tours, exhibitions, audio tours for self-discovery and activities for kids.

What's on at Tūranga

We are proud that Tūranga features in the Open Christchurch programme again in 2022.

Behind-the-scenes tours Saturday 30 April and Sunday 1 May

Get a glimpse of Tūranga that people don't usually get to see. Enjoy a free behind the scenes tour with librarians who work in Tūranga.

Saturday 30 April 11am to 12noon, 2pm to 3pm

Sunday 1 May 11am to 12noon, 2pm to 3pm

Tūranga Design Studio Sunday 1 May 1pm to 4pm

Explore the architectural excellence on display in Open Christchurch 2022 in a creative workshop. Take a look at the stories and ideas behind the design of key buildings in the festival, then respond by crafting your own space or place with guidance from our creative Tūranga staff. In this workshop for ages 14 plua you will have the opportunity to:

Develop your own design concept

Transform your work into a wall decal vinyl print using Adobe Creative software.

Tour Tūranga's creative facilities (including the laser cutter, 3D printers and vinyl printer) to inspire your future artistic work.

Book now, cost $5.74, including booking fee

Find out more about Tūranga's architecture and the artworks and cultural narrative at its heart.

Listen to an audio tour of Tūranga about the building's cultural narrative with Joseph Hullen, Matapopore trustee.

My Open Christchurch

Here are the places on my Open Christchurch itinerary:

Abberley House Saturday 30 April (bookings essential)

You had me at "A Victorian worker’s cottage meets a streamlined, contemporary lean-to in this clever response to a very narrow site."

Hurst Seager Office / Red house Saturday 30 April and Sunday 1 May (bookings essential)

I do love some Arts and Crafts. "This small timber structure, packed with Arts & Crafts details, makes full use of its urban site, and marks the beginnings of a new architectural tradition: it was the first New Zealand colonial building to specifically reference another work of New Zealand colonial architecture."

Ngāi Tahu Art and Architecture with Joseph Hullen (Ngāi Tūāhuriri / Ngāti Hinematua) Sunday 1 May 1pm to 3pm (bookings essential)

I have always wanted to do one of Joseph's tours. "Nau mai, haere mai. On this walk join Joseph Hullen (NgāiTūāhuriri/Ngāti Hinematua), who has spent a lifetime lifetime gathering traditional kai and hearing stories about his hapū, as he shares the values, stories and identity of Ngāi Tahu as told through the recent artworks integrated into the central city’s public spaces and buildings."

Public Trust Office Sunday 1 May, 10am to 2pm

Designed by Cecil Wood, plus it's the place my Mum and Dad met. A special one, hope they will come with me for a look.

65 Cambridge Terrace Sunday 1 May, 10am to 4pm (walk up, tours)

This modern stunner was designed by Warren & Mahoney.

Former Midland Club Sunday 1 May 10am to 2pm (walk up, no bookings required)

Aka Caffe Roma. Ah, the halcyon days when I used to visit for a homemade hash brown and a hot choc, and once went to the top floor to sign a rental agreement using that splendid old fashioned lift. Now home to Miro, and a rooftop bar!

Also on my list Cuningham House Conservatory, Hine-Pāka Bus Interchange, Poynton House, and Sheppard and Rout offices.

Want more Open Christchurch flavour? Read my post about last year's event: Favourite sights / Local sites - Open Christchurch 2021

Architecture resources

Check our page highlighting all things architecture.

More about Open Christchurch

Run by Te Pūtahi Centre for Architecture and City Making, Open Christchurch celebrates Christchurch’s most exceptional architecture by opening over 40 buildings to the public for free and offers people the opportunity to connect with their city by discovering new spaces or getting up close to the buildings they love.