Podcast – Women’s empowerment

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Three wāhine toa - Danette Abraham-Tiatia, Fiona Deehan and Jane Guy - share with us their journeys and whakaaro on this topic as volunteers, business owners, life coaches and mothers of young girls.

Part I: Introductions; Does talking of 'women's empowerment' assume women are coming from a position of disempowerment?; What makes the guests feel like they are 'empowered'?; empowerment comes both from within and without

Part II: Māori and Pasifika women and statistics; importance of self-awareness and whakapapa in empowerment; expectations on self and on others; importance of talking and listening so people feel valued; parenting young girls

Part III: Barriers to women's empowerment and what to do about them; challenging rules, expectations and 'shoulds'; allow people to talk through things; show vulnerability

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

