Podcast – Women’s empowerment

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Three wāhine toa - Danette Abraham-Tiatia, Fiona Deehan and Jane Guy - share with us their journeys and whakaaro on this topic as volunteers, business owners, life coaches and mothers of young girls.
Part I: Introductions; Does talking of 'women's empowerment' assume women are coming from a position of disempowerment?; What makes the guests feel like they are 'empowered'?; empowerment comes both from within and without
Part II: Māori and Pasifika women and statistics; importance of self-awareness and whakapapa in empowerment; expectations on self and on others; importance of talking and listening so people feel valued; parenting young girls
Part III: Barriers to women's empowerment and what to do about them; challenging rules, expectations and 'shoulds'; allow people to talk through things; show vulnerability
This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.
Transcript - Women's empowerment
Find out more in our collection
- Find titles about self-realization in women
- Find titles about women's rights and employment
- Find titles about feminism
- Find articles about women's empowerment (access with your library card & password / PIN)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Our page on Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.