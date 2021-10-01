Podcast – Women’s empowerment

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Three wāhine toa - Danette Abraham-Tiatia, Fiona Deehan and Jane Guy - share with us their journeys and whakaaro on this topic as volunteers, business owners, life coaches and mothers of young girls.

Part I: Introductions; Does talking of 'women's empowerment' assume women are coming from a position of disempowerment?; What makes the guests feel like they are 'empowered'?; empowerment comes both from within and without

Part II: Māori and Pasifika women and statistics; importance of self-awareness and whakapapa in empowerment; expectations on self and on others; importance of talking and listening so people feel valued; parenting young girls

Part III: Barriers to women's empowerment and what to do about them; challenging rules, expectations and 'shoulds'; allow people to talk through things; show vulnerability

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

