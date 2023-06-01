QUIZ: Winter sports and snowy expeditions

Quiz: Winter sports and snowy expeditions

Try your luck with our questions that dig into wintry activities and exploration in snowy conditions.
When was the first known ascent of Aoraki Mount Cook by a woman?
In 1947 which was the first ever commercial ski field to open in New Zealand?
Heading furthest south, what animals – intended for pulling sleds – did Captain Scott take on his ill-fated Terra Nova expedition to Antarctica?
Which popular ski field is near Methven?
Which ‘bastard’ did Edmund Hillary knock off in 1953?
Which Otago town is considered to the be home of New Zealand curling?
In 1952 Centaurus ice rink opened at what is now 12 Centaurus Road, Cashmere. The rink operated until 1982 when it closed and was demolished. The lane that now occupies the site of the rink was named after which Olympic gold medal winning ice dance couple?
An unsuccessful proposal was put forward in the early 1990s for Christchurch | Ōtautahi to host the 2002 Winter Olympics. Which city went on to host those games?
What is the name of the hotel at Aoraki Mount Cook village?
In 2022 who became New Zealand’s first ever Olympic Winter Games gold medalist?
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This information will be submitted via email. .

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi

Similar Posts For You

QUIZ: Easter and Anzac Day

QUIZ: Food and drink

QUIZ: Ridiculous and random recipes and recommendations

More by cclstaff

Recent necrology, May 2023

History and Current Events Newsletter

Matariki 2023

Discover New Posts

Discover Canterbury: King Charles III

Lost bankpapers in Sydenham Park: Picturing Canterbury

Toasty toes with snuggly socks and slippers