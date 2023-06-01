Quiz: Winter sports and snowy expeditions Try your luck with our questions that dig into wintry activities and exploration in snowy conditions.

When was the first known ascent of Aoraki Mount Cook by a woman? A: 1882 B: 1894 C: 1910 D: 1924 In 1947 which was the first ever commercial ski field to open in New Zealand? A: Coronet Peak B: Treble Cone C: Porters Alpine Resort D: The Remarkables Heading furthest south, what animals – intended for pulling sleds – did Captain Scott take on his ill-fated Terra Nova expedition to Antarctica? A: Ponies B: Goats C: Dogs D: Oxen Which popular ski field is near Methven? A: Whakapapa B: Mount Hutt C: Craigieburn Valley D: Cardrona Which 'bastard' did Edmund Hillary knock off in 1953? A: Aoraki Mount Cook B: K2 C: Kilimanjaro D: Mount Everest Which Otago town is considered to the be home of New Zealand curling? A: Cromwell B: Ranfurly C: Naseby D: Bannockburn In 1952 Centaurus ice rink opened at what is now 12 Centaurus Road, Cashmere. The rink operated until 1982 when it closed and was demolished. The lane that now occupies the site of the rink was named after which Olympic gold medal winning ice dance couple? A: Torvill and Dean B: Virtue and Moir C: Anissina and Peizerat D: Grishuk and Platov An unsuccessful proposal was put forward in the early 1990s for Christchurch | Ōtautahi to host the 2002 Winter Olympics. Which city went on to host those games? A: Beijing B: Lillehammer C: Salt Lake City D: Turin What is the name of the hotel at Aoraki Mount Cook village? A: The Louvre B: Balmoral C: The Hermitage D: The Chateau In 2022 who became New Zealand's first ever Olympic Winter Games gold medalist? A: Annelise Coberger B: Zoi Sadowski-Synnott C: Nico Porteous D: Alice Robinson