Quiz: Ōtautahi writers and books In August, we quiz you on all things booky. Gavin Bishop is known as both a storyteller and an illustrator. Which book is he launching at the WORD Christchurch Festival? Wildlife of Aotearoa Atua: Māori Gods and Legends Teddy One-Eye Koro

Which printing press started in Ōtautahi/ Christchurch on 10 June 1935? Caxton Press Christchurch Printing Whitcoulls New Zealand Press

What is the next writer’s festival held in Christchurch on 25 – 29 August called? WORD Christchurch Festival Hay Festival Storyfest Wordstorm

Ōtautahi Pasifika Poet and author Tusiata Avia is being celebrated at an event called "Adapting Avia" at the upcoming WORD Christchurch festival. What is her book that was adapted for the stage? Rat and Octopus The New Adventures of Nafanua, Samoan Goddess of War Wild dogs under my skirt The Savage Colonizer

Paul Cleave sets his novels in his home town of Ōtautahi/ Christchurch. What is his novel published in 2021 called? The quiet people The loud neighbours A killer harvest The cleaner

Which poet was involved with starting the Caxton Press? James K. Baxter Denis Glover Sam Hunt Jessie Mackay

A reference collection of the works of New Zealand children’s writers held at Tūranga is named after which New Zealand author? Kate de Goldi Gavin Bishop Joy Cowley Margaret Mahy

Which of these authors wrote “Local lives: A history of Addington”? Elsie Locke Geoffrey Rice John Wilson Gordon Ogilvie

A pioneer of live theatre in Ōtautahi/ Christchurch, Ngaio Marsh is chiefly known as a writer of fiction of which genre? Science Fiction Crime Romance Adventure

What year did the Ngaio Marsh Award for Best Crime Novel begin? 1986 1975 2010 2003

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Find more library quizzes.