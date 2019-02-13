Recent necrology, January 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Theo Adam, 1926-2019
    Legendary German operatic bass
  • Diana Athill, 1917-2019
    British literary editor, novelist and memoirist
  • John Burningham, 1936-2019
    English author and illustrator of children’s books
  • Windsor Davies, 1930-2019
    Welsh actor who performed in many films and television shows

  • John Joubert, 1927-2019
    British composer of South African descent
  • Michel Legrand, 1932-2019
    French musician, composer, arranger and conductor
  • Mary Oliver, 1935-2019
    American Pulitzer Prize-winning poet
  • Ian Shirley, 1944-2019
    New Zealand advocate for social justice and first professor of public policy
  • Tomi Ungerer, 1931-2019
    French award-winning children's book author and illustrator
