Recent necrology, January 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently
Theo Adam, 1926-2019
Legendary German operatic bass
Diana Athill, 1917-2019
British literary editor, novelist and memoirist
John Burningham, 1936-2019
English author and illustrator of children’s books
Trevor Chinn, 1937-2018
New Zealand glaciologist
Windsor Davies, 1930-2019
Welsh actor who performed in many films and television shows
Elizabeth Edgar, 1929-2019
Christchurch botanist and author
John Joubert, 1927-2019
British composer of South African descent
Michel Legrand, 1932-2019
French musician, composer, arranger and conductor
Mary Oliver, 1935-2019
American Pulitzer Prize-winning poet
Ian Shirley, 1944-2019
New Zealand advocate for social justice and first professor of public policy
Tomi Ungerer, 1931-2019
French award-winning children's book author and illustrator