Springbok Tour protests – the second test match: 40 years ago this month

Springbok Rugby Tour protests continued 40 years ago this month.

Negative strip from the Christchurch Star Archive showing Springbok rugby tour protest march around New Brighton, opens a new window
Springbok rugby tour protest march around New Brighton, 29 August 1981, Christchurch Star Archive, CCL-Star-1981-5037-050-067N-02, opens a new window.
Negative strip from the Christchurch Star Archive showing Springbok rugby tour protest at New Brighton Mall, opens a new window
Springbok rugby tour protest at New Brighton Mall, 29 August 1981, Christchurch Star Archive. CCL-Star-1981-5022-001-080N-16, opens a new window.

29 August 1981 was the day of the second test match of the controversial Springbok rugby tour. The All Blacks were playing the Springboks at Athletic Park in Wellington. Protests were again held throughout the country and in Christchurch the protesters gathered at Cowles Stadium and then marched along Pages Road and onto New Brighton.

Explore other images from the 1981 Springbok Rugby Tour, opens a new window, which includes recently donated material!

These images are just some of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are over 9,700 negatives and 5,590 prints to explore in this particular collection. We now have a total of over 32,000 items that you can explore in Canterbury Stories that include photographs, negatives and maps.

Do you have more information or memories about some of the images and negative strips that we have in the collection? You can add comments and stories to the images so that we all know more about what took place. You can register to post comments directly to the images in the toolbar for Canterbury Stories. Do you have images from this time? If you do and would like to contribute them, you can upload them directly through the Discovery Wall, opens a new window, or contact us, opens a new window if you have more than a few!

More information

