Story time at Halswell Library in 1981: 40 years ago this month

Story time at Halswell Library 40 years ago!

Did you grow up in Halswell in the 1980s? Perhaps you were one of the children that Chris Parsons read to during story time at Halswell Library and were captured by the Star photographer in May 1981? Let us know if you were, or know who any of the children are. You can contribute comments through the comment section directly on any of the images in Canterbury Stories. You can register to post comments in the toolbar for Canterbury Stories.

Explore life in the 1980s through the 1980s images we have in the collection and maybe you will find someone that you know. Contact the library if you have images that you would like to contribute to the collection that will provide a wider story of what life in Christchurch was like.

This image is just one of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are over 6,000 negatives and 5,500 prints to explore in this particular collection. We now have a total of over 27,500 items that you can explore in Canterbury Stories that include photographs, negatives and maps.

