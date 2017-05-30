Strike: New Zealand Percussion Music – free online New Zealand music

Today we bring you Strike: New Zealand Percussion Music which won the 2001 Tui for best classical CD at the New Zealand Music Awards.

Strike are a high-energy drumming group whose flexible line-up is drawn from among New Zealand's most outstanding percussionists. Founded in 1993, Strike began as a classically-trained percussion ensemble and has evolved and incorporated influences from a large range of different genres. The ensemble has ventured into exploration of the theatrical and physical aspects of percussion.

Includes music by David Downes, Gareth Farr, Ross Harris, Murray Hickman, Don McGlashan and Miriama Young.

