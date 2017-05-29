Te Ku Te Whe – Hirini Melbourne & Richard Nunns – free online New Zealand music

Today's musical offering for library members is Te Ku Te Whe by Hirini Melbourne and Richard Nunns. An extraordinary recording, it reached gold status in 2002 and is still popular today.

In keeping with Māori spirituality, the music on Te Ku Te Whe takes the listener into an ancient world, structured by mythology, history, and the moods of nature. The sound and images have been chosen to evoke the closeness of Māori music to the land, the sea and the wind.

