Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa – NZ Music Month 2021 in Ōtautahi Christchurch

NZ Music Month at libraries

CSO Music Trails at New Brighton Library Wednesday 5 May 10.30am

Join the musicians of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra as they travel around Christchurch's libraries in this series of fun, 45-minute performances filled with song, dance and storytelling. Catered especially for 2-6 year olds. This performance features a string ensemble. Free, no bookings required. More about CSO Music Trails

Morsel of Music at Spreydon Library Tuesday 18 May 1pm and Tuesday 25 May 3.45pm

Come celebrate New Zealand Music Month with Spreydon Library, Hillmorton High School, and Cashmere High School! Support our young New Zealand musicians as they perform their music for library visitors and music lovers alike.

Linwood College Showcase Thursday 27 May 4pm to 6pm at Linwood Library at Eastgate

Come along and enjoy the amazing talents and creativity of our rangatahi from Linwood College! A celebration of music, dance, and drama for the whole whānau. Free, no bookings required.

Meet others in the community and join our relaxed, fun group for interactive songs, rhymes, and books that will delight and develop your baby or toddler.

What's on in Ōtautahi Christchurch

There's live music - check for local gigs during NZ Music Month

Here are some more music related happenings:

Art of the Record Monday 17 to Sunday 23 May

Pūmanawa Community Exhibition Space at the Arts Centre Te Matatiki Tai Ora

The NZ Music Commission are presenting, an exhibition of album artwork by NZ artists and musicians to celebrate the art of recorded music, coinciding with the 21st anniversary of NZ Music Month. Find out more.

A Short Run: A selection of New Zealand lathe-cut records Saturday 13 March to Sunday 22 May

Exhibition at CoCA

Curator and researcher Luke Wood explores the intersection between music and design in the radical margins of New Zealand culture.

Performances and workshops:

Bad Evil and The Dirty Germs Friday 14 May 5.30pm

Join notorious masked guitar-slinger Bad Evil and his faithful sidekicks The Dirty Germs for a wild evening of dirty garage rock 'n’ roll at CoCA

Lathe cutting with James Meharry Saturday and Sunday 15 and 16 May 12noon.

James Meharry presents an in-depth demonstration of his own modified lathe cutting set up. Watch a record be cut in real time while James explains everything that is going on, from input to output and everything in-between.

James Meharry presents an in-depth demonstration of his own modified lathe cutting set up. Watch a record be cut in real time while James explains everything that is going on, from input to output and everything in-between.

Find out more.

And if you like to wear your NZ music love on your person ...

NZ Music T-Shirt Day Friday 28 May

Find out more.

The Linwood Team in their music tshirts today. #nzmusictshirtday! ^DR pic.twitter.com/TtkIGYkXzD — Ngā Kete Wānanga-o-Ōtautahi (@ChristchurchLib) May 29, 2020

Making Music

Open Studio at Tūranga

Tūranga has an audio and video studio! This is a chance for anyone to come in and discover more about audio and video production. No experience is necessary, just enthusiasm. These sessions are geared towards interested adults of all ages.

Children must be accompanied by their adult.

Mondays 6.30 to 7.30pm

Fridays 9.30 to 11.30am

Sundays 10.30 to 12.30pm

See listings in the events calendar.

YA Studio Time - FREE, drop-in sessions

Come on in and have a go in our audio and video studio! No experience necessary. This is your opportunity to hang out in the studio, ask our specialist staff questions and meet like-minded new friends. Ages: 13 years plus. Tūranga Taupuni Oro/Ataata / Audio/Video Studio – Auahatanga | Creativity, Level 4, Fridays 4pm to 6pm

See listings in the events calendar.