Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary visit Christchurch – 50 years ago this month

Did you see Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary when they visited Christchurch in 1971?

In 1953 Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay successfully made it to the summit of Mount Everest. 18 years later Tenzing Norgay and his wife, Dakku, were finally able to take up Sir Edmund Hillary's long standing invitation to visit New Zealand. As well as attending some fundraising events for the Himalayan Trust, they all toured around New Zealand seeing the sights. While in Christchurch they visited Avonside Girls High School and Christchurch Boys High School. Were you one of the students there at the time? Perhaps you know some of the students in the images?

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/34674/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/34674\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay.</a>

Can you provide more information or memories to some of the images that we have in the collection? You can add comments and stories to the images so that we all know more about what took place. You can register to post comments directly to the images in the toolbar for Canterbury Stories. Or do you have images from this time? If you do and would like to contribute them, you can upload them directly through the Discovery Wall, opens a new window, or contact us, opens a new window if you have more than a few!

These images are just some of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are over 9,600 negatives, opens a new window and 5,590 prints, opens a new window to explore in this particular collection. We now have a total of over 31,790 items, opens a new window that you can explore in Canterbury Stories that include photographs, negatives and maps.