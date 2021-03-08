Read like a Rose – Schitt’s Creek

Schitt's Creek has been one of my favourite series, and having lived and breathed the characters through six seasons they have felt like family, so I have been very interested to find out what they have been reading.

Schitts Creek



Johnny Rose

The Voyeur's Motel is an essential book for all motel owners, but one that unfortunately sent Johnny into a bit of a spin. Is it possible that someone has built an observation platform in his motel, complete with vents with which they could peer down on unwitting guests? This author has certainly put the wind up Johnny who is now planning an investigation of his own. Watch this space.

The Voyeur's Motel



Moira Rose

With her love of words, and her tenuous hold on the truth, I'm sure Moira is enjoying the The Liar's Dictionary. Peter Winceworth is up to the letter S in the much anticipated Swansby's New Encyclopaedic Dictionary. Feeling overwhelmed and a tad annoyed he decides to add some fictitious entries... In the present day, young intern Mallory has the task of uncovering these entries and in the process begins to understand Winceworth's motivation, hopes and desires. But what of the threatening phonecalls she is beginning to receive? Is a suggested change to the dictionary's definition of marriage really that controversial?

The Liar's Dictionary



David Rose

David certainly gave knitwear a whole new lease on life, summer or winter he always managed to look fantastic. I did have concerns about his budget, and his decision to stay on at Schitt's Creek certainly doesn't lend itself to designer wardrobes. I think David will find First Time Knits very helpful as he wiles away some happy hours in front of the fire.

First Time Knits



Alexis Rose

Alexis was excited to find Juggling in High Heels : how to organise chaos at her local library as she has always wanted to learn how to juggle, (especially since her mother refused to acknowledge her acting skills), and surely, high heels are an important part of any girl's wardrobe (even when cycling). Somewhat disappointed to realise the book was actually about organising your life, Alexis's disappointment soon turned to excitement when she realised she could use the advice in the book to start her new business in New York.

Juggling in High Heels



Stevie Budd

Alexis worries about Stevie's desire to live alone and her lack of success with relationships. Imagine her dismay when she found Stevie lapping up The art of living alone and loving it: your inspirational toolkit for a whole and happy life. There is just no helping some people!

The Art of Living Alone & Loving It

