The winner of the Nutcracker diorama – A family challenge competition

We are happy to announce the winner of the family pass to the Royal New Zealand Ballet production of the Nutcracker at the Isaac Theatre Royal! A huge congratulations to Alexander and Greta. The details on your entry were so well thought out and precisely executed. The moveable curtains on a mini-track and the LED lights along the stage line were an added extra. The detailed illustration on the paintings on the wall, the fireplace, the cut-out windows, tree etc are gorgeous. Thank you again - Enjoy the ballet!

Alexander and Greta's winning entry (8 and 5 years old)

This was an extraordinarily difficult task to judge! All entries were outstanding, and we thank you all for sending through such special creations.

Highly Commended Entries

One prize was simply not enough, so we have rummaged around to find some extra prizes to gift a few of our Highly Commended entries. Each of these entries will receive a goodie bag.

Audrey, 6 years old

Sophie, 12 years old

Spencer family

Hanna, 11 years old, and family

Rose, 9 years old, and her Mum

Another piece of exciting news!

We are currently looking in to options to show the entries in an exhibition at one of our libraries – as the quality was so amazing and we would love for all to be able to view the creative brilliance. We will update this page as soon as details have been decided around this.

However, if you would like your artwork back immediately and would prefer it to not be involved in this potential exhibition, please contact Clare at LibraryEvents@ccc.govt.nz to organise pick-up. We know how much wonderful work and effort went into making your creations – and we want to make sure they are kept safe.

Have a look here at all our entries.