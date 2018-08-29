Nutcracker Diorama – A Family Challenge

Be in to win a family pass to see the magical stage production of The Nutcracker! The prize is a ticket for two adults and two children to attend The Royal New Zealand Ballet production of The Nutcracker on Saturday 24 November, 1.30pm at the Isaac Theatre Royal.

Work together with your friends or family on this fun and creative challenge – just in time for the school holidays! Entries open Monday 17 September and close Sunday 27 October 2018. Re-create your favourite scene from The Nutcracker in a shoebox diorama. Will it be the blazing battle between the toy soldiers and mouse army, the playful dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, or perhaps Clara being swept away to the Marzipan Castle by the handsome Nutcracker Prince!

All you need is a box, paper, scissors, glue, and basic art supplies such as marker pens or crayons. We will also have free drop-in craft sessions running at a number of our Christchurch City Libraries during the school holidays.

Competition is open to all ages. Pick up an entry form from any library or download the entry form [179KB PDF]

Attach your completed entry form to your creation and drop off at any one of our Christchurch City Libraries. Check out our library opening hours and locations.

Conditions of entry