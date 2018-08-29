Nutcracker Diorama – A Family Challenge

Be in to win a family pass to see the magical stage production of The Nutcracker! The prize is a ticket for two adults and two children to attend The Royal New Zealand Ballet production of The Nutcracker on Saturday 24 November, 1.30pm at the Isaac Theatre Royal.
Work together with your friends or family on this fun and creative challenge – just in time for the school holidays! Entries open Monday 17 September and close Sunday 27 October 2018. Re-create your favourite scene from The Nutcracker in a shoebox diorama. Will it be the blazing battle between the toy soldiers and mouse army, the playful dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, or perhaps Clara being swept away to the Marzipan Castle by the handsome Nutcracker Prince!
All you need is a box, paper, scissors, glue, and basic art supplies such as marker pens or crayons. We will also have free drop-in craft sessions running at a number of our Christchurch City Libraries during the school holidays.
Competition is open to all ages. Pick up an entry form from any library or download the entry form [179KB PDF]
Attach your completed entry form to your creation and drop off at any one of our Christchurch City Libraries. Check out our library opening hours and locations.
Conditions of entry
- Competition is open from Monday 17 September – 5pm Sunday 27 October 2018.
- Entries must be returned to any one of the Christchurch City Libraries by 5pm on Sunday 27 October 2018.
- Winners will be announced on the Christchurch City Libraries Facebook page, and website.
- Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council. All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
- Entries must have all correct contact details completed on the entry form.
- Prize is for 2 adults & 2 children to attend The Royal New Zealand Ballet production of The Nutcracker on Saturday 24 November, 1.30pm at the Isaac Theatre Royal.
- Entries will become property of the Christchurch City Libraries. Alternatively, if you would like your entry returned, please note this on your entry form, or email us at libraryevents@ccc.govt.nz and we will sort out pick up details following the close of the competition.
- Read about it in uncover huraina issue 9
- Download uncover huraina issue 9 [11.83MB PDF)