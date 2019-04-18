University students dressed as Easter Bunnies: Picturing Canterbury

University of Canterbury students, Joanna Polson, Janine Morrell and Steven Ferguson dressed as the Easter Bunny to protest cuts in education. The James Hight library is in the background. 6 April 1982.

Do you have any photographs of Easter in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information