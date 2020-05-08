VE Day 75 – 8 May 1945

8 May is the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day, commonly known as VE Day. Germany surrendered on 7th May 1945, and this marked the end of the Second World War in Europe. The 8th of May was designated Victory in Europe Day, but due to the time difference, VE Day was held on 9th May in New Zealand.

VE Day was marked by "bands parading, community sing-songs, thanksgiving services (often held at the local war memorial), and, in smaller places, bonfires and sports programmes for the children and victory balls for the adults". (VE Day, (Ministry for Culture and Heritage), updated 17-May-2017). Victory in Japan Day - VJ Day - was on 15 August 1945.

Celebrating victory in Europe (VE Day, 9 May 1945), Normans Road, Bryndwr. CCL Photo Collection 22, Img02308_01
VE day in Cathedral Square. Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. In copyright. CCL-DW-106991
VE Day in Cathedral Square. Christchurch City Libraries Photo Hunt. In copyright. CCL-PH19-JoWe-001
Victory Celebration Stirs Christchurch Crowds. The Press, 11 May 1945, p.8
