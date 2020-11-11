Podcast – Holocaust awareness

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

2020 marks 75 years since the end of World War Two, and the liberation of the Nazi death camps. This anniversary comes as we see a global decline in Holocaust awareness and a corresponding increase in Holocaust denial. Guests Kris Clancy (Holocaust Centre of NZ) and Giacomo Lichtner (Victoria Uni Wellington) discuss why remembering the Holocaust remains imperative for us as humanity.

Part I: What was the Holocaust? Persecuted groups and statistics; impacts of COVID-19 on proposed 75th anniversary commemorations

Part II: Results from July 2019 Holocaust Awareness Poll in New Zealand and what they might mean; decline in Holocaust awareness globally and corresponding rise in Holocaust denial

Part III: Why should we know about the Holocaust? Countering the question, "Why is the Holocaust relevant to NZ?”

Part IV: Ensuring we remember the Holocaust - role of social media, role of education; importance of balancing local and global history in NZ Curriculum

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9 and was made with the assistance of NZ On Air.

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: