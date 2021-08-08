Win a copy of the new book Parenting in the Anthropocene

First things first, what is the Anthropocene? National Geographic defines it as "an unofficial unit of geologic time, used to describe the most recent period in Earth’s history when human activity started to have a significant impact on the planet’s climate and ecosystems. Parenting in the Anthropocene — edited by Emma Johnson, and published by Freerange Press — is an intelligent book dealing with parenting, now and in the future, with an eye on climate change and our the world we are going towards.

Here are some of the observations that resonated with me.

Jess Berentson-Shaw, senior research associate, explores stories for the children of the Anthropocene:

"Climate change and racism have related stories at their heart." "Our stories have to be rich in their diversity, like the ecosystems that sustain us, rather than emerging from a monoculture of thinking."

Climate change activist Mia Sutherland from Christchurch explores the ethics of having children in the climate change world:

"We younger generations are fighting for more than just the planet. We're fighting for our futures."

Briohny Doyle, author and lecturer, writes about the choice of childlessness:

"Parenting stakes a claim on people. Not parenting leaves space for other kinds of love and action."

Leonie Pihama, Professor of Māori Research, talks about traditional knowledge:

"The future of te ao Māori is reliant on the wellbeing of our tamariki."

Writer Brannavan Gnanalingam says:

"We tell our kids not to bully, that they should say sorry, that they need to think about the consequences of their actions. Yet, we accept our governments doing the opposite."

Sacha McMeeking, Head of School at Aotahi, the School of Māori and Indigenous Studies at the University of Canterbury, talks about her 3-year-old:

"We also share in the knowledge that she is part of an intergenerational movement to create a better future mō kā uri a muri ake nei (for the generations that follow), and that every generaton has a responsibility to craft their own tools for the distant horizon they can imagine".

The book finishes with Christchurch City Libraries' selectors Jane and Terrisa recommending books for challenging times (aimed at kids and caregivers).

Parenting in the Anthropocene



WIN!!!

Enter this easy competition to win a copy of Parenting in the Anthropocene, courtesy of the awesome Freerange Press.

You will also get a copy of the novel Lost Children Archive, signed by author Valeria Luiselli, courtesy of the DUBLIN Literary award team. This book won the 2021 DUBLIN Literary Award. Libraries around the world get to nominate for this prestigious award, and Christchurch City Libraries has nominated Sprigs by Brannavan Gnanalingam this year. And Brannavan is one of the writers featured in Parenting in the Anthropocene, and is speaking at the WORD event.

Win a copy of Parenting in the Anthropocene Use this form to enter our Parenting in the Anthropocene competition. The winner will be drawn and announced on Friday 20 August. * indicates a required field Who is the publisher of "Parenting in the Anthropocene"? * Required Freerange Press Wyldstylez Press Freestyler Press

Name * Required First Last

Email * Required

Phone

Address * Required Street Address Suburb City Postcode

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

WORD Christchurch Festival 2021 FREE EVENT!

Parenting in the Anthropocene

Sunday 29 August 10.30am to 11.30am, TSB Space, Tūranga

Raising children has always been hard, but at a time when human activity is changing the world in myriad ways it is uniquely demanding. With intensifying challenges – the climate crisis, inequality and polarisation – and a narrowing window of time in which to address them, how do carers and communities prepare the next generations for the future? Join Emily Writes, Brannavan Gnanalingam and Sacha McMeeking, contributors to Freerange Press’s Parenting in the Anthropocene, for a conversation with Ryan Reynolds. Babies and children welcome – activities will be provided close by.

Find out more on the WORD Christchurch site.

WORD Christchurch Festival 2021

Freerange Press

Find all books published by Freerange Press

Read the Radical Futures series

Parenting