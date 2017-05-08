Winds that Whisper by the Tower New Zealand Youth Choir – free online New Zealand music

Winds that Whisper is a collection of 20th century choral music from New Zealand’s outstanding Tower NZ Youth Choir directed by Karen Grylls.

It brings together a wide range of New Zealand choral music - from waiata by Ngapo Wehi and Richard Puanaki to major works by Jenny McLeod and David Hamilton. It provides a comprehensive overview of the rich choral music that has been produced by New Zealand composers.

