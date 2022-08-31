WORD words on Twitter: WORD Christchurch 2022

Twitter is a good source of pithy comment, wry observations, and catching the vibe. Here are some tweets that caught my attention (including a special Fashion section):

Can now conclusively say I've written my poems for The Museum Of Unruly Desires @WORDChCh this evening.... Let's confidently test new material in front of my mum. Topics include 'why nice when rock shiny??', 'flogging an extended metaphor', and 'inventive phalluses of Pompeii'. — merciless troll lord (@gorsebloom) September 1, 2022

Come and pick up a free copy of t77, we're under the stairs at Tūranag. We have limited stock left. Here is Poetry editor @thetearooms holding up this special issue. @WORDChCh pic.twitter.com/Dd18EFK78U — Takahē (@takahemagazine) September 1, 2022

We were delighted to be part of a huge turnout of fans of Frankie McMillan’s short-short stories last night for @wordchch launch of The Wandering Nature of Us Girls, her latest book published by #CanterburyUniversityPress. Check out @radionz review today: https://t.co/psS6ndAikc pic.twitter.com/pI9ndfSdxZ — University of Canterbury (@UCNZ) September 1, 2022

Somehow I have become a judge at the Christchurch Poetry Slam. When someone says ‘Do you want to be a judge’ it’s important to say yes. I guess. @WORDChCh pic.twitter.com/M90PT17GhS — Josie Campbell (@josiecampbell) August 31, 2022

Our unstoppable artist liaison & schools coordinator @claudiajardine_ spent the day picking up our visiting authors from the airport & dropping them to their accommodation then tonight just casually won the Christchurch Poetry Slam at Space Academy!

— WORD Christchurch (@WORDChCh) August 31, 2022

A beautiful evening at Tūranga from the @WORDChCh team to present "Te Piki o Tāwhaki" - ka rawe @juanitahepi, Corban and the whole crew. @ChristchurchCC @UCNZ @NgaiTahu pic.twitter.com/7yZ3g5wIak — Ekant Veer (@VeerOffTrack) August 31, 2022

this is a promotional tweet about my appearances at word christchurch this weekend, which I am looking forward to and still searching for definitive answers regarding where the gyros with chips is pic.twitter.com/IrEBUnjCmy — razz (@rebeccakreilly) August 30, 2022

The sun is shining, it’s a beautiful day in Ōtautahi and WORD kicks off tonight! See you there!#WordChch pic.twitter.com/VIWyDX83YY — WORD Christchurch (@WORDChCh) August 30, 2022

Heading down to Ōtautahi for @WORDChCh! The @FlyAirNZ plane has WiFi and also great views 😍 pic.twitter.com/DM5yhLmURx — Emma (@chocmilk) August 30, 2022

Another Director's Pick from @WORDChCh festival 2022: Indian author @anniezaidi. I toured India by train with her on a roving writers festival called The Bookwallah, and she's an exceptional writer and thinker. Here are a few reasons why... https://t.co/AkRcUroRyc — Nic Low (@NicLow1) August 29, 2022

Ōtautahi! I'm very excited about being back at @WORDChCh this week! Here are my events: https://t.co/PrysWgPFxk pic.twitter.com/XJXIdN7Hnz — Chris Tse (@chrisjtse) August 29, 2022

The perfect warm up ahead of WORD which officially kicks off on Wednesday, ‘An Evening with Liane Moriarty with Morrin Rout was a packed-out delight last night. Warm & hilarious, Liane generously shared insights into her writing process, writer’s self doubt & career. #WordChch pic.twitter.com/glRIV1PyI3 — WORD Christchurch (@WORDChCh) August 27, 2022

FASHION

Successful merch mish! UBS at The Piano have 2 for 1 on their Out of Print tees and you can get a takahē notebook from their table at Tūranga for $5! #WordChch pic.twitter.com/HDK3yKsdKz — Madam Snazzy (@MoataTamaira) September 1, 2022

Okay I'm very excited, what is everyone going to wear to @WORDChCh next weekend?? — tyrant lizard queen (@kehealey) August 26, 2022

What frocks *will* I pack? Do I have time to whip up something new before @WORDChCh? https://t.co/SxQfLHbo8S — Whiti “Starstar Stanza” Hereaka (@WHereaka) August 26, 2022

Hype for @WORDChCh,,,,,, I am gonna be so Jacked and Hench in my ballgown,,,,, just ran my first 5k in months and thinking I'm Literally She-Ra. Me with one (1) endorphin: pic.twitter.com/XGxvY38KSc — merciless troll lord (@gorsebloom) August 29, 2022

Book pin nama toru (with added cute bat) pic.twitter.com/yCNajhNey4 — Madam Snazzy (@MoataTamaira) August 30, 2022

Getting prepped for my first @WORDChCh event today. #WORDrobe is Penguin lovin' book pin and A Clockwork Orange socks. Have a fab WORD everyone! 💋 pic.twitter.com/GxLFPV0e2a — Donna (@kebabette) August 30, 2022

