欢庆2020年新西兰中文周，轻松学中文之资源服务篇 Celebration of NZ Chinese Language Week 2020 and Learning Chinese with Resources and Services

Mandarin Chinese is the most widely-spoken language in the world. In the past three decades, learning Chinese has become popular because of increasing connections and communications between China and other parts of the world. In New Zealand, learning Chinese is viewed as a beneficial option for children living in the Pacific rim. NZ Chinese Language Week is a good opportunity to learn the language and gain insights into the culture. This year Chinese Language Week falls between 20 and 26 September. Let’s celebrate the event with useful resources and helpful services.

Library programmes for celebrating NZ Chinese Language Week 2020

Find out what is happening in libraries.

Chinese language resources, collections and services at the library



龙源数字阅读平台 提供上百种的综合性人文大众类期刊, 内容涵盖管理财经、文化艺术、文学文摘、经济法律、时政新闻、社科历史、健康生活、科技科普和教育教学几大类别。

Dragonsource contains Chinese language eMagazines with topics on finance, business, culture, arts, literature, economics, laws, science, technology, education and many other subjects.

PressReader 是全世界最大的数字报纸杂志在线服务平台， 拥有来自100多个国家， 60种语言编写的的6000余种报纸杂志。所有的报纸包括全文和图片在线同步出版，可以回溯90天内的报纸信息。 收录的报纸有《中国日报》，《华尔街日报》，《今日美国》，《每日快讯》等世界知名报纸。包括中文在内的19种语言的即时翻译。PressReader有专属App支持各平台的下载，可以离线阅读， 也可以将单一的新闻通过电邮，脸书（Facebook），和推特（Twitter）等社交网站分享给他人。它还提供真人语音导读功能，可以提升阅读外语和听力的能力。你也可将报章内容翻译成你熟悉的语言。

PressReader is the world's largest digital newspaper and magazine service platform, with over 6,000 newspapers and magazines from over 100 countries in 60 languages. All newspapers including full text and pictures are published online simultaneously, with 90 days of back issues. It includes China Daily, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Daily Express, and other world-famous newspapers. There is instant translation in 19 languages including Chinese.

PressReader has a dedicated app for downloading on all platforms. It can be read offline and can share single news stories via email, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media sites. It also provides voice navigation to improve reading and listening skills in foreign languages. You can also translate the content into the language you prefer.

一款免费的应用，拥有适合各个年龄段的、包括 中文 在内的多语种电子书和电子有声书。借阅者需下载插件, 用借书证号码和密码登录后方可将电子书和电子图书下载到自己的电子设备上离线阅读或者收听，也可进行预定和续借操作。因为电子书到期会自动归还，借阅者不必担心逾期罚款。

This free digital media platform contains eBooks and eAudiobooks for all age groups in multiple languages including Chinese. After having downloaded the Overdrive Libby app and logged in with your library card number and password/pin, you can download titles to your own devices to read or listen offline. You can even place a hold and renew items. You don't have to worry about overdue charges as items will be returned automatically on the due date.

芒果语言Mango Languages 是一在线语言学习软件，提供60种非英语语言课程和17种英文学习课程, 其中包括用英文为媒介学习普通话或粤语课程和用普通话或粤语为媒介学英文的课程。采用自然语言构建法Intuitive language construction教授与获取语言交流能力相关的四要素：词汇vocabulary, 发音pronunciation, 语法grammar, 和文化culture.

Mango Languages is an online language-learning system with access to 60 foreign languages and 17 English language courses including English learning for Mandarin and Cantonese speakers and Mandarin and Cantonese learning for English speakers. Each lesson covers all four key language components of vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar and culture for those learning a foreign language.

Chinese collections in libraries

There are Chinese collections for adults and children in Fendalton Library, Te Hāpua: Halswell Library, Hornby Library, Linwood Library, Papanui Library, Shirley Library, South Library, Tūranga, and Upper Riccarton Library.

Chinese programmes and services

Browse all our programmes delivered in Chinese including:

Fendalton Library Chinese Book Club华人读书会

Upper Riccarton Library Chinese Book Club华人读书会

Chinese ESOL Club for Beginners華人初级英語學習俱樂部

Storytimes - Bilingual English and Mandarin 中英文双语故事会

Book a librarian – librarian in lounge for Chinese: book a librarian for a free 30 minute session for one on one assistance in Chinese language. 在图书馆网站上填表预约一对一30分钟免费中文服务。

Chinese language learning resources

The following websites are for Chinese learners to become familiar with the most common words, practice speaking and learn Chinese phrases through games and fun activities.

Amber Li, Anita Streat, Lucy Wu, Tianwen Fang, Hong Wang