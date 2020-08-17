Learn Philippine Greetings in different languages

ENGLISH TAGALOG ILONGGO CEBUANO ILOCANO BICOLANO Hello Kumusta Kamusta Kumusta Kablaaw Musta How are you? Kumusta ka? Kamusta ka? Kumusta ka? Kumusta? Kumusta ka/Musta? Good morning Magandang umaga Maayong aga Maayong buntag Naimbag a bigat Marhay na aga Good Day Magandang araw Maayong adlaw Maayong adlaw Naimbag nga adlaw Marhay na aldaw Good afternoon Magandang hapon Maayong hapon Maayong hapon Naimbag a malem Marhay na hapon Good evening Magandang gabi Maayong gabi-i Maayong gabii Naimbag a rabii Marhay na banggi Thank you Salamat Salamat Salamat Agyamanak Dios mabalos Goodbye Paalam Asta sa liwat, Bai Babay Padaka Agpadaako Kasta pa Paaram

Lulette shows you how to do Filipino greetings

Background

Over ten thousand Filipinos are living in Christchurch and they come from different parts of the Philippines and speak various languages. Many of them have been working on the rebuild of Christchurch City, including the building of Tūranga. Tagalog and English are the official main languages spoken by Filipino people in the Philippines and abroad, including in New Zealand.

The Philippines has 106.7 million people and consists of 7,641 islands, divided into 3 geographical categories known as Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. Currently, there are 183 living languages spoken in the Philippines, the majority of which are indigenous tongues. Tagalog (Filipino) and English are the official languages.Tagalog (Filipino) is the national language, and English gained its official status when the country became a US territory from 1898 to 1946.

Tagalog is the mother tongue for almost 25 percent of the population and spoken as a first or second language by the majority of people. The teaching of Tagalog in public schools has been mandatory since 1973 until today.

Other major languages

In 1565, the Philippines were colonised by the Spaniards, and for 300 years Spanish was the official language and remained an adopted language even after it lost its official status. In 1987, Spanish was changed to an “optional and voluntary language.

There were major languages spoken in different regions in the Philippines, which are mostly indigenous languages. The 10 regional languages spoken at home by over 90 percent of the people are Tagalog, Cebuano (Bisaya), Hiligaynon, Ilonggo, Ilocano, Bicol, Waray, Pangasinan, Maguindanao and Kapampangan.

Learn more greetings in Tagalog (Filipino)

Challenges

Get a piece of paper and write down the greetings in Tagalog or in other major languages for morning, afternoon and evening, including how to say, “How are you?” to a person.

Try to learn, practice and memorise the greetings and take note when it is an appropriate time to say it.

Find a family member or another person/group to greet in Tagalog or in another major language at the appropriate time/situation.

When you meet a Filipino person, greet them in Tagalog and you can see a big smile on their face.

Lulette

Multicultural Liaison Coordinator