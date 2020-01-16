Cooking steak: Picturing Canterbury

Municipal Electricity Department (MED) workers, Joe Wells, Tim Mason, John Blackburn, and Frank Prescott cooking steak at the corner of Westminster Street and Kensington Avenue on the morning of 2 July 1964.

Do you have any photographs of line workers in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand or on the Mobile Discovery Wall. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information