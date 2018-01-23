Cool stuff from the selectors: An array of great children’s books

You can usually rely on children's books to have interesting inviting covers. This month's selection do not disappoint. Designed for children - but equally enjoyed by adults - there should be something here that appeals to all ages.

The World of Moominvalley by Philip Ardagh

The ultimate guide for any Moomin fan, old and new. A 350 page introduction to the unique hippo-esque shaped world where the best use for gold nuggets is as flowerbed borders, and a lending paw is more important the even the largest of large rubies.

Filled with illustrated maps and family trees, facts about Moomintroll behaviour and habits, this gorgeous book contains all you could wish to know about the beloved characters from the original Moomin stories and the world in which they live.

The World of Moominvalley

The Ways of the Wolf by Smriti Prasadam-Hall

A stunning tribute to the majestic and fierce, proud and strong wolf. Follow them as they hunt and roam through their lands. Find out how they communicate, where they live and who their enemy is.

Wildlife illustrator Jonathan Woodward brings these animals to life with breath-taking papercut collage artwork.

The Ways of the Wolf

We travel so far by Laura Knowles

Small stories of incredibly giant journeys. From the epic migration of the huge humpback to the unbelievable determination of the tiny hummingbird. Each tale is told by the migrating animal and is wonderfully brought to life by the glorious illustrations of Chris Madden.

We Travel So Far

Book of Bones : 10 record-breaking animals by Gabrielle Balkan

There’s a lot going on in this book. First you examine animal skeletons and guess who they belong to. The answers are revealed in vibrant, full-colour scenic habitats, with easily understood and humorous explanations. For example a reticulated python would need a row of 5 king-sized beds to stretch out on. (What a dreadful thought!)

This entertaining introduction to the connection between animal bones (anatomy) and behaviour is playful, relatable, and includes touch-and-feel finishes that bring the bones to life!

Book of Bones

