Did you know that there was a Farmers store at Bishopdale? – 50 years ago this month

Do you remember the Farmers store at Bishopdale?

In 1971 the Bishopdale Mall was getting a new Farmers store. These images show the building nearing completion. The architecture is still recognisable today, though it hasn't been a Farmers for a long time.

Do you remember this store and the mall from this time? Did you shop there? Explore other Bishopdale, opens a new window related images in our collection.

Can you provide more information or memories about the images that we have in the collection? You can add comments and stories to the images so that we all know more about what took place. You can register to post comments directly to the images in the toolbar for Canterbury Stories. Or do you have images from this time? If you do and would like to contribute them, you can upload them directly through the Discovery Wall, opens a new window, or contact us, opens a new window if you have more than a few!

These images are just some of thousands in the Christchurch Star Archive that we house and are working through to digitise and make accessible online. There are over 10,200 negatives, opens a new window and 6,040 prints, opens a new window to explore in this particular collection. We now have a total of over 33,500 items, opens a new window that you can explore in Canterbury Stories that include photographs, negatives and maps.