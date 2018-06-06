Dr Seuss Creation – A Family Challenge – Win tickets to Dr Seuss’s Cat in the Hat at the Isaac Theatre Royal, 9 October

We are running an exciting competition during June and July this year. Express your creativity and be in to win a family pass to The Cat in the Hat at the beautiful Isaac Theatre Royal on Tuesday 9 October!

Dr Seuss Creation - A Family Challenge

Gather the grandkids, ask an aunty, or convince your cousins to create your own version of one of Dr Seuss’s many magical characters!

Upcycle old sheets, clothes, socks... whatever you’ve got lying around … and let your imagination go wild. No material at home? Come to a free Craft a Creature workshop, where we’ll have loads of material available for use (the workshops are on from 10 July to 19 July).

Competition is open to all ages.

Pick up your entry form at any Christchurch city library, or download the PDF. Attach the completed entry form to your creation and drop off at any one of our Christchurch City Libraries.

Conditions of entry

Competition is open from Monday 18 June to 5pm Sunday 29 July 2018. Entries must be returned to any one of the Christchurch City Libraries by 5pm on Sunday 29 July 2018. All winners will be announced on the Christchurch City Libraries Facebook page, and website. Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council. All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into. Entries must have all correct contact details completed on the entry form.