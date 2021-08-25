Explore the past from home through Canterbury Stories

Are you tired of the present? Want to meander down memory lane? Interested in doing some research? Or perhaps just to remind yourself what the other side of town looks like while in lock down?

Canterbury Stories, opens a new window has over 32,000 digital heritage items for you to explore from home! These include photographs, negatives, maps, videos and archival items relating to Canterbury from the 1850s, opens a new window to the 2020s, opens a new window covering a wide variety of topics.

Your browser does not support inline iframes. <a href="https://canterburystories.nz/node/11024/embed?display=carousel" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline" data-analytics='[{"event":"bc.outboundLinkClick","payload":{"gtmCategory":"v2-page-interactions","gtmAction":"v2-outbound-link-click","gtmLabel":"https:\/\/canterburystories.nz\/node\/11024\/embed?display=carousel","gtmValue":1,"gtmContentType":"","gtmContainerName":"","gtmContentCreator":"","gtmCreatorType":"","gtmCardTitle":""}}]'>Visit Memories.</a>

If you find an item that you can provide more information for or memories about, you can do this. You can add comments and stories so that we all know more about what took place. You just need to create an account, opens a new window and be logged in.

You can also create your own mini collection by gathering items in to a set. You can then share the set with friends and family. To do this, you will need to create an account, opens a new window and be logged in. Come up with a name for your set then search or browse the collections or explore the existing sets to gather the items you want.

You can create multiple sets and your set can have up to 450 images, so have fun exploring and gathering! See the Canterbury Stories Contribute page, opens a new window for more information on how to create a set.