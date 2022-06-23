Gurigeena: Our Home – Somali Art Exhibition at Tūranga: 25 June to 3 July 2022

Gurigeena is being held by the Canterbury Somali Association (CSA) which seeks to promote protect and enhance the interests of the Somali Community of Canterbury through advocacy, encouragement and enablement of families and individuals.

CSA arose from the experiences of the March 15 attacks when it was realised that there was no effective voice for a community that had been severely affected. They will never forget the events of that day and will stand strong together and this association reflects that determination.

This exhibition is part of their desire to encourage the Somali community to become active and productive members of New Zealand society. The exhibition name Gurigeena, means our home which can be interpreted as the “home we came from” or “the home we have now”. The Māori name Ō tātou kāinga means our two homes. As a people we have come for many different reasons to live in Christchurch, bringing our culture, music, food, and vision to New Zealand. They are proud to be part of the larger Somali community and are proud to be New Zealanders and contribute to their new homeland through the achievements of their people and particularly their youth.

This exhibition with its central themes of memories and family, shares some of their culture with their fellow New Zealanders and provides a small insight into the life experiences of the women who produced these art works. We would love you to visit this exhibition and share their stories.

Gurigeena: Our Home - Somali art exhibition

Saturday 25 June to Sunday 3 July

He Hononga, Ground Floor, Tūranga

Amber

Multicultural Liaison Coordinator