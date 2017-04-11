This doesn't happen nearly as often as I would like, but I can honestly say that I loved this book! I’ve only ever really thought of Jackie French in terms of children’s and young adult fiction so was pleasantly surprised to see her grown up offering - If Blood Should Stain the Wattle.

Now it is probably the Australian in me, but I especially loved how Jackie uses famous Australian poetry and folklore that brought a 'familiar' spark to the story for me.

If Blood Should Stain the Wattle

If Blood Should Stain the Wattle is full of wonderful, well established characters that have appeared in Jackie French's earlier 'Matilda' series. I haven't read any of these books yet but this didn't detract from my enjoyment of this one; instead it made me want to experience them all.

There are fabulous strong female characters who are making their mark in Gibber's Creek, finding love and setting their sights on conquering the world. Okay, maybe just Australia. Then we have the odd spiritual moment where they converse with ghosts and even manage to peek through time itself. But this is the seventies so the story wouldn't be complete if there wasn't a hippy commune on the edge of Gibber's Creek and a 'cult leader' who is receiving messages from aliens. Did I mention that this is also the story of the Whitlam government coming to power?

Stop, come back! Don't be put off by the inclusion of politicians and their shenanigans within the pages. Jackie French has cleverly woven the information into short excerpts from newspaper reports, and by having characters Jed Kelly and Matilda campaigning to support a Labor government. No boring political twaddle in sight; instead we get to experience first hand what it was like when the Whitlam Government came to power in early 1970s Australia and the subsequent historic dismissal of Gough Whitlam by then Governor-General Sir John Kerr.

This book really does have something for everyone and it won't disappoint.

The Matilda series began as a trilogy, became a quartet. It was meant to be a history of our nation told from one country town, and the viewpoints of those who had no political voice in 1892, when the series begins: women, indigenous people, Chinese, Afghans.

But, by book four, I realised that history didn’t stop just because I was born, and that the series will continue as long as I live." (Jackie French)

The quartet Jackie French is referring to is now a sextet - and who knows how many more there may be. So if you want to start at the very beginning the titles in order are:

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation