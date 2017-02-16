Mask Making at the Makerspace Workshop

Come and check out our mask display at the South Learning Centre. Students at the Makerspace Workshop afterschool programme investigated the meaning behind masks and why people wear masks. They then researched and drafted their own mask ideas. Their brief was to incorporate an accessory that could be 3D printed.

The Makerspace Workshop afterschool programme delved into the World of Wearable Arts (WOW). But it was more than just costume making - it involved a trip to Creative Junk and sewing lessons with a sewing machine - but also circuit making with LEDs and Arduino chips.

Students were asked to create an Kiwiana outfit which included an electronic circuit with flashing LEDs.

