Missbeecrafty’s latest crafty finds

I love me a good craft book. Sometimes I take them home just to drool over, and sometimes I actually make some of the things! In the last couple of months, I've found some really wonderful craft books, and I just had to share. Maybe you'll find something to make too!

First up, is Felt Wee Folk by Salley Mavor. This book is full of adorable little figurines, with the sweetest faces, little acorn cup hats, and beautiful felt clothes. I really wanted to make some fairies for the Christmas Tree, and a Nativity, and maybe a winter scene, too. I found it before Christmas, and I really would have made some if I hadn't discovered book number two just a week later...

Book number two is Happy Quilts! by Antonie Alexander. This book looked so bright and fun I couldn't resist bringing it home, and as I pored over the cute projects, I realised that here was the perfect inspiration for the Young Lad's homemade Christmas present. Even though this is a book of quilts, I didn't make him a quilt (remember I took this book out just before Christmas, even I wouldn't contemplate making a whole quilt with just three weeks to do it. I may be good, but I'm not that good!)

I thought about one of the soft toys, but the Young Lad has just turned eight, and I wasn't sure how well a rag-doll would go down, even if it was a superhero rag-doll. So I decided to use one of the robot quilt blocks, and make him a cushion. I had a lot of fun choosing colourful fabrics from my stash, and was really pleased that the only things I ended up buying was background fabric and buttons. The huge grin on his face, and the bear hug he gave the cushion when he opened it told me I'd chosen just the right thing to make!

The last book I want to tell you about is Wedding Jewelry by Sian Hamilton. I spied this book on the new books shelf and couldn't stop myself from picking it up and flicking through.

See, my little brother is getting married this year, and I want to make something for his fiancée. Even though the brides in the book all have rather pained expressions on their faces -- according to Miss Missy, several of them look like they've just noticed bird poo on their shoulder -- the instructions are really clear, and there are lots of interesting techniques. When I showed the book to my future SIL, we came up with a plan for me to make a beaded hair comb, and I'm really excited about getting started on it!

Have you discovered any great crafting books lately? If so, please tell me your finds!

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation