New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults 2017 – winners announced

The winners of the New Zealand Book Awards for Children and Young Adults were announced last night. Drum roll please ...

Margaret Mahy Book of the Year

Snark illustrated and written by David Elliot (after Lewis Carroll), published by Otago University Press (winner of the Russell Clark Award for Illustration)

Picture Book Award

That's Not a Hippopotamus! Juliette MacIver, illustrated by Sarah Davis, published by Gecko Press

Junior Fiction (Esther Glen Award)

My New Zealand Story: Bastion Point Tania Roxborogh, Scholastic NZ

Non-Fiction (Elsie Locke Award)

Jack and Charlie: Boys of the Bush Josh James Marcotte and Jack Marcotte, Penguin Random House (Puffin)

Young Adult Fiction (Copyright Licensing NZ Award)

The Severed Land Maurice Gee, Penguin Random House (Penguin)

Te Reo Māori (Te Kura Pounamu Award)

Te Kaihanga Māpere Sacha Cotter, illustrated by Josh Morgan, translated by Kawata Teepa, published by Huia Publishers

Illustration (Russell Clark Award)

Snark illustrated and written by David Elliot (after Lewis Carroll), published by Otago University Press

The Best First Book Award

The Discombobulated Life of Summer Rain Julie Lamb, Makaro Press (Submarine)

Kia ora to the winners, and to the finalists.

Here's what the judges had to say about the winning lineup.

Read Kim's article about the finalists talking to Christchurch school kids.

Check out the hashtag #NZCYA on Twitter to see feedback, and tweets from the night.

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation.