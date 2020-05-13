New Zealand Music Month – online picks

Traditionally May is New Zealand Music month, so I thought I would see what I could find online for you to peruse at home.

Rock's Backpages is great place to reminisce about bands from your youth. Rock's Back Pages is an archive of all the best rock journalism from the 1950s until now, it includes both print and audio. Mainly British based it does include some articles from New Zealand publications like Rip it Up.

Here's some interesting bits I found on New Zealand musicians, check out Rock's Backpages and see what you can find on your favourite band.

THE IDEA that a rock band from New Zealand should possess any merit whatsoever strikes many as ludicrously funny;..

Gill, A. (1977) "Split Enz: Sheffield University, Sheffield". New Musical Express. Split Enz. Retrieved May 8, 2020, from http://www.rocksbackpages.com/Library/Article/split-enz-sheffield-university-sheffield

"THERE'S SOMETHING about the antipodes that irritates Britain," reckons Martin Phillipps, on the phone from Dunedin on New Zealand's South Island.

Aston, M. (2009) "Nuns at the Altar of Rock: Flying Nun Records". Guardian, The. The Chills, The Clean. Retrieved May 8, 2020, from http://www.rocksbackpages.com/Library/Article/nuns-at-the-altar-of-rock-flying-nun-records

"I'M QUITE LUCKY that Flight Of The Conchords have done all the groundwork for me," laughs Ladyhawke, in a New York cab, on her way to a sold-out show at the Bowery Ballroom. "Thanks to them, most Americans have now heard of New Zealand. Some can even tell the difference between Kiwi and Australian accents! Cab drivers have even started saying 'yis!' and taking the piss out of my New Zealand accent…"

Lewis, J. (2009) "Ladyhawke: Lady's night". Hotline. Ladyhawke. Retrieved May 8, 2020, from http://www.rocksbackpages.com/Library/Article/ladyhawke-ladys-night

"New Zealand's fourth most popular guitar-based digi-bongo acapella-rap-funk-comedy folk duo".

Dessau, B. (2018) "Flight of the Conchords: O2 Arena, London". Evening Standard, The. Flight of the Conchords. Retrieved May 8, 2020, from http://www.rocksbackpages.com/Library/Article/flight-of-the-conchords-o2-arena-london



If you want to go more in depth than an article check out these movies and eBooks that you can access from home.

A selection of New Zealand Music movies and eBooks

This intimate portrait follows the eccentric Martin as he reconciles a lifetime’s worth of curious collections, looks back on a catalogue of heavenly pop hits and reclaims his place in the iconic Flying Nun and Dunedin sound.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1147302037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline"><span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

A personal memoir by the founder of the Flying Nun record label based originally in Christchurch, describing the development of the label and the artists and bands associated with it.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/942811037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">In Love With These Times<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

A single song catapulted 26-year-old Pauly Fuemana from the mean streets of South Auckland to global fame, and more money than he'd ever dreamt of. But behind OMC's huge international hit "How Bizarre" and its singer lurked a darker story, fully told here for the first time.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/964262037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">How Bizarre<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

A rollercoaster yarn about Mike Chunn's years in the ground-breaking band Split Enz, but also the powerful story of how he dealt with a crippling mental health issue and went on to become one of our most influential music identities.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1123308037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">A Sharp Left Turn<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

The fascinating and revealing story of Graeme Jefferies--one of the most inventive and influential musicians to emerge from New Zealand's vibrant independent music scene in the 1980s. This memoir spans over three decades of Jefferies' career spent with bands Nocturnal Projections, This Kind of Punishment and The Cakekitchen as well as a solo artist.



<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1035165037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Time Flowing Backwards<span class="a11y-visually-hidden">opens a new window</span></a>

View Full List