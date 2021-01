It’s a New Year, so try our new quiz. For starters let's test how well you know Christchurch City Libraries.

Ōtautahi Quiz Christchurch City Libraries uses the Dewey Decimal Classification system. What subject would a book at 993.83 be about? Cooking Horses New Zealand Christchurch history

How many libraries have Council service centres or services in the same building? 5 6 9 All of them

What is the new platform that the library has launched to house its digital resources including photograph collections, maps, diaries and digital images? Canterbury Stories Christchurch City Libraries online Kete Christchurch Discovery Wall

When did a library first open in Christchurch? 1870 1900 1868 1859

How many floors does Tūranga have? 2 3 4 5

Which of our libraries have been affected by fires in the past? Redwood and Papanui Central Shirley and Linwood None

Tūranga is in Cathedral Square. What was the previous name of Cathedral Square? Main Square Main Street Ridley Square Market Square

What used to be on the Tūranga site in Cathedral Square? Gee & Co.'s bakery and confectionery The Masonic Hotel Montague’s Corner All of the above

Which was the first 'branch' library to open? Spreydon Redwood New Brighton Hornby

How many libraries are currently in the Christchurch City Library network? 5 10 21 23

