Podcast – Antarctica

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

The latest episode deals with issues relating to Antarctica:

Ice melt

Climate science and climate change - ice core research

Antarctic Treaty and international cooperation

Antarctica as a place - vistas, cold etc

The role of New Zealand and Christchurch in Antarctic exploration

This show was recorded at the Centre of Contemporary Art and includes discussion with Bryan Storey of Gateway Antarctica, University of Canterbury, Dan Price (Pole to Paris) and Karen Scott from University of Canterbury Law School.

Transcript of audio file

