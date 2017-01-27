Podcast – Antarctica

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
The latest episode deals with issues relating to Antarctica:
- Ice melt
- Climate science and climate change - ice core research
- Antarctic Treaty and international cooperation
- Antarctica as a place - vistas, cold etc
- The role of New Zealand and Christchurch in Antarctic exploration
This show was recorded at the Centre of Contemporary Art and includes discussion with Bryan Storey of Gateway Antarctica, University of Canterbury, Dan Price (Pole to Paris) and Karen Scott from University of Canterbury Law School.
Find out more in our collection
- Find titles about Antarctica and climate change
- Find titles about discovery and exploration of Antarctica
- Find titles about Christchurch and Antarctica
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Our page on Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.