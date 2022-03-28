Podcast – Anti-racism interventions

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

What is anti-racism, and what can we do to support this mahi? Heather Came and Madhis Azarmandi approach this topic both as activists and academics involved in anti-racism work.

Part I: What is racism? What is anti-racism? How are we able to ‘measure’ or ‘get a sense’ of the scale of the problem?
Part II: Interventions for anti-racism
Part III: Interventions for anti-racism - conferences

Show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air

Transcript - Anti-racism interventions

Find out more

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

