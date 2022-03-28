Podcast – Anti-racism interventions

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
What is anti-racism, and what can we do to support this mahi? Heather Came and Madhis Azarmandi approach this topic both as activists and academics involved in anti-racism work.
Part I: What is racism? What is anti-racism? How are we able to ‘measure’ or ‘get a sense’ of the scale of the problem?
Part II: Interventions for anti-racism
Part III: Interventions for anti-racism - conferences
Show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air
Transcript - Anti-racism interventions
Find out more
- Find titles about Racism in New Zealand
- Find titles about Anti-racism
- Te Tiriti based futures + Anti-racism website Events and information
- Staff list: Anti-racism books for kids
- Staff list: Anti-racist non-fiction for teens
- Staff list: Anti-racism (for adults)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
