Podcast – Celebrating Matariki

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Reimana Tutengaehe and Rachael Pelvin bring different perspectives to this discussion on what learnings can be shared from the Māori new year, as well as their hopes that this year's public holiday leads more people to embrace mātauranga Māori.
Part I: Matariki as a public holiday; initial comments about learnings from Matariki
Part II: Importance of Matariki in Te Ao Māori: tikanga, links between Matariki and te taiao (environment); personification of each star in the cluster
Part III: Learnings from Matariki; hopes for Matariki as we move forward
Show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM, made with the assistance of NZ On Air.
Transcript - Celebrating Matariki
Find more
- Find Matariki titles in our catalogue
- Our page about Matariki
- Find recommended websites about Matariki
- Find articles about Matariki in New Zealand (access with your library card & password / PIN)
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.