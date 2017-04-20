Podcast – Discussing Autism

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.



Broadcast during Autism Awareness Week, this panel discussion touches on the following topics -

Part I: What is Autism Spectrum Disorder? What do we know about the causes?

Part II: Challenges for people with ASD and their families: school, funding, stigma

Part III: Positives of ASD including strong personal interests

Part IV: Supports available, key messages for educators, parents and society, increasing awareness through media and other means



Sally Carlton, co-host Mallory Quail (Autism NZ) and guests Bridget Carter (mother of two children on the ASD spectrum), Robyn Young (Regional Educator, Autism NZ) and Dean Sutherland (Department of Communication Disorders, University of Canterbury).



http://christchurchcitylibraries.com/Society/Human-Rights/Speak-up-Korerotia/2017-03-29-Discussing-Autism.mp3



Transcript - Discussing Autism

