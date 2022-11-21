Podcast – Peace commemoration in Christchurch

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

On 5 November 2022, two important peace events will occur in Christchurch: the commemoration of the 1881 invasion of Parihaka village by Crown troops and the non-violent resistance by Maori residents to this invasion; and a Freedom for Iran rally and human chain, part of a global movement to call the Iranian government to account for human rights abuses in the country. Our three guests discuss these events, and situate them in the wider context of long-time peace activism in the city.
Guests: Kate Dewes (Disarmament and Security Centre), Razi Syed (Canterbury Interfaith Society) and Mir Hosseini (Iranian community)
Part I: Intros
Part II: Background to commemoration for Parihaka; background to Freedom for Iran movement
Part III: History of peace commemoration and peace movements in Christchurch

